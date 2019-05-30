Fly me to the moon

Spanish poet Federico García Lorca's poem "Romance de la luna, luna" ("Romance of the moon, moon") has been translated countless times, yet its surrealist meanings, much like the moon itself, are elusive. That's something the poem has in common with British artist Luke Jerram's "Museum of the Moon," a 1:500,000-scale spherical sculpture of the moon, 23 feet in diameter, created from a fusion of NASA imagery and simulated moonlight and suspended a few feet above the ground. This is one of 10 "moons" by the artist that are on tour across the globe. This one is at the Bell Museum through June 9. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Bell is hosting a series of events, including a "Moon Yoga" experience at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a Super Moon Pajama Party Saturday evening and a new planetarium show, "One Giant Leap," premiering June 8. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fri.-Sun., Tue. & Thu.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Wed. $9-$12. Bell Museum, 2088 W. Larpenteur Av., Falcon Heights, 612-626-9660, bellmuseum.umn.edu)

Alicia Eler