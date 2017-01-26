The iconic Victorian house portrayed as Mary Richards’ residence on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is currently for sale in the Kenwood neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Remodeled and expanded, the 9,500-square-foot home includes seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms — and is currently listed for $1,695,000. When the three-story house was first put on the market in 2012, it was priced around $3 million, slightly above what its current owners paid for it in 2007.

Though scenes inside Mary’s residence were filmed on a Hollywood set, exterior shots were captured at the Minneapolis home built in 1900.

You can check out the listing by the Berg Larsen Group of Coldwell Banker Burnet here.