2019 Yearly Precipitation So Far...

2019 has been a pretty wet year across much of the Upper Midwest. In fact, many locations are several inches above average precipitation, some even in the double digits above average like Sioux Falls, Huron and Rapid City, SD as well as Rochester, MN. Interestingly, Rochester is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with nearly 39" of liquid and if it didn't rain or snow the rest of the year there, it would be the 16th wettest year ever in recorded history. The Twin Cities is at its 2nd wettest start to the year on record with a surplus of +8.87".

_____________________________________________________________________________

Dorian Bringing Tropical Storm Conditions To Eastern Florida - Will Skirt The Southeast Coast Through The End Of The Week

Praedictix Briefing: Wednesday morning, September 4th, 2019

Dorian is paralleling the eastern Florida coast this morning, bringing coastal areas some heavy rain bands as well as tropical storm force wind gusts. As of the 9 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The center of the system was 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, FL, or 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, FL, and moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph.

Over the next couple of days, Dorian will move dangerously close to the Southeast coastline, with a position near Georgia tonight and near South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday into Friday. Dorian will potentially move close enough to North Carolina Thursday Night into Friday to make landfall.

Even if the storm remains offshore, Dorian has continued to expand in size over the past few days, meaning that impacts will be felt along the coast and inland as well. This includes a life-threatening storm surge of at least 4-8 feet in some areas including Myrtle Beach and Cape Lookout, hurricane force wind gusts along the coast, and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Up to 15” of rain could fall across portions of eastern North and South Carolina.

Several mandatory evacuations are in place in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic in association with Dorian. Here are links to state emergency management offices, which have the latest on any evacuations and shelters that are in place: Florida: https://www.floridadisaster. org/info/ Georgia: https://gema.georgia.gov/ South Carolina: https://www.scemd.org/ North Carolina: https://www.ncdps.gov/ dorian2019 Virginia: https://www.vaemergency.gov/

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Fernand, which will move into northeastern Mexico later today, as well as Tropical Storm Fourteen and Typhoon Lingling which could have impacts this weekend in Tokyo and Seoul, respectively.

Dorian As Of Wednesday Morning. Dorian has been bringing eastern Florida stronger winds and heavy rain through the overnight hours, with squalls impacting northeastern Florida as the system moves parallel to the coast. As of the 9 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of 105 mph. The center of the system was 90 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, FL, or 135 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, FL, and moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph. Over the past 24 hours, over 3” of rain has fallen in DeLand, FL, with over 2” at Cape Canaveral. Overnight, a wind gust of 69 mph was reported at New Smyrna Beach, FL, with a 60 mph gust at Cape Canaveral.

Dorian Track. Dorian will continue to move in a northwesterly direction through the morning hours before turning more to the north by tonight. The system will then turn more north-northeast as we head into Thursday. This track will bring Dorian very close to the eastern Florida coast and the Georgia coast today into tonight, then close to South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday and Friday. There is the potential that we could see a landfall Thursday Night or Friday somewhere along the North Carolina coast, including the Outer Banks. If the track is a little farther west than currently forecast, it could bring the system over the South Carolina coast. Dorian is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane over the next couple of days with some slight weakening. This means that the core of Dorian will likely maintain sustained wind speeds near Category 2 strength (96+ mph) until it passes the Outer Banks.

Hurricane And Tropical Storm Alerts. Due to the continued and expected impacts of Dorian in the Southeast, Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches/Warnings are in place this morning. In coastal areas, they are in place for the following areas:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Volusia/Brevard County FL line to Ponte Vedra Beach FL

* North of Savannah River to Surf City NC

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

* North of Surf City NC to the North Carolina/Virginia border

* Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Sebastian Inlet FL to the Volusia/Brevard County FL line

* North of Ponte Vedra Beach FL to Savannah River

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* The North Carolina/Virginia border to Chincoteague VA

* Chesapeake Bay from Smith Point southward

Across land areas, the following alerts are in place:

Hurricane Warnings: Daytona Beach (FL), Charleston and Myrtle Beach (SC), Wilmington (NC).

Hurricane Watches: Savannah (GA), Morehead City and Hatteras (NC).

Tropical Storm Warnings: Orlando, Melbourne, Jacksonville (FL), Savannah (GA), Florence (SC).

Tropical Storm Watches: Fayetteville and Greenville (NC), Virginia Beach and Norfolk (VA).

You can read hurricane local statements from local National Weather Service offices, which give a better idea of what local officials are expecting with Dorian: https://forecast.weather.gov/ wwamap/wwatxtget.php?cwa=usa& wwa=Hurricane%20Local% 20Statement

Summary Of Threats. We will be watching the potential for heavy/flooding rains, storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and tornadoes with Dorian across portions of the Southeast. Above is a quick summary of where some of the worst conditions for each of those threats will be, with more detailed information below.

Wind Threat

Tropical Storm Force Wind Timing. This graphic gives a good timing as to when winds could start to reach tropical storm force (39+ mph) with Dorian, which will start to make last minute preparations difficult ahead of the storm. Tropical storm force winds are expected to begin to impact portions of eastern Georgia and South Carolina later today, with impacts spreading across eastern North Carolina tonight into Thursday. Hurricane force winds could start to impact portions of coastal South Carolina tonight.

Potential Peak Wind Gusts. Hurricane-force wind conditions (74+ mph) will be possible along portions of the Southeast Coast from northeastern Florida to the Carolinas over the next couple days. The best potential of this occurring would be as the system nears the coast tonight through Friday, particularly along the Carolina Coast. This would include locations like Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Wilmington, and the Outer Banks. Of course, this all depends on the overall track of Dorian, and any more of a westward track would have the potential to bring these stronger wind gusts farther inland besides just around the coast.

Potential Power Outages. According to a model run by the University of Michigan, approximately 5.8 million people from Florida to North Carolina could lose power with Dorian over the next few days, with the greatest additional outages expected across coastal areas of the Carolinas.

Storm Surge Threat

Above image is from the Coastal Emergency Risks Assessment.

Dangerous Storm Surge. As water pushes toward the East Coast, there will be the threat of a dangerous surge of water inland to areas that are typically dry, especially if the surge of water coincides with high tide. The surge of water will also come with large waves and could be in advance of the strong winds anticipated with Dorian. Water heights of 6-10 feet above mean sea level could occur from near Charleston to Myrtle Beach northward toward Wilmington and the Morehead City and New Bern areas. If the peak water rises do coincide with high tide, we could see the following storm surge from Dorian in the eastern United States:

Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach SC...5 to 8 ft

Savannah River to Isle of Palms SC...4 to 7 ft

Myrtle Beach SC to Cape Lookout NC...4 to 7 ft

Cape Lookout NC to Duck NC, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers...4 to 6 ft

Volusia/Brevard County Line FL to Savannah River...3 to 5 ft

Sebastian Inlet FL to Volusia/Brevard County Line FL...2 to 4 ft

Duck NC to Poquoson VA, including Hampton Roads...2 to 4 ft

Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge. Two periods of major flooding are currently expected at the Charleston Harbor Tide Gauge – one occurring early this afternoon (high tide at 1:03 PM) with a second, higher, rise of water expected tonight (high tide at 1:11 AM). The rise in water tonight is currently forecasted to be higher than the peak tide associated with Irma back in 2017 (9.92 feet) and could be the second-highest on record in association with this tide gauge.

Storm Surge Watches And Warnings. Due to the potential of storm surge flooding, Storm Surge Warnings are in place from Sebastian Inlet, FL, to Surf City, NC. Storm Surge Watches are also in place from North of Surf City, NC, to Poquoson, VA, including Hampton Roads, for Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, and for the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers.

Heavy Rain And Flooding Threat

Rain Potential. The heavy rain threat will continue over the next several days across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, especially near and along the coast. The heaviest additional rain will fall across portions of Coastal Carolina through the end of the week, with some rain totals of 10-15” possible. This heavy rain will bring the potential of flooding along with it. Here’s a breakdown of potential rainfall amounts from the NHC through Friday:

Coastal Carolinas...5 to 10 inches, isolated 15 inches.

Atlantic Coast from Daytona Beach, Florida to the Georgia-South Carolina border...3 to 6 inches, with isolated 9 inches near the Georgia coast.

Southeast Virginia...3 to 6 inches.

Flash Flooding Potential. This heavy rain will cause the potential of flash flooding along the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts over the next few days.

Today and tonight the greatest threat will exist from the northeast Florida coast to the central South Carolina coast, where a Moderate flash flood risk is in place. In these areas, rainfall amounts of 3-6” are possible through early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, the flood risk increases with a High Risk across portions of the Carolina coast. Another day of heavy rain from Dorian – some of it falling in areas that see heavy rain today – will continue to bring the threat of potentially life-threatening flash flooding in the region.

On Friday the greatest threat of flash flooding (a Moderate risk) is across eastern North Carolina. Heavy rain is likely to be occurring across this region due to the proximity of Dorian to the coast, which will bring the potential of flash flooding along with it.

Dorian Summary. Even though the track of Dorian mainly keeps the storm off the Southeast Coast, with the best potential of any landfall occurring across eastern North Carolina, this system will pass very close to the coast. This means that facilities from Florida to the Carolinas, and even potentially areas of the Virginia Coast and the southern Chesapeake Bay, should be prepared for impacts from this system. Those impacts will include the potential of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds along the coast, as well as very heavy rain and potentially flash flooding. As Paul stated last night, our advice is to continue erring on the side of caution and safety and prepare coastal facilities for an extended loss of power and possibly fresh water in the days to come.

Tropical Storm Fernand. We are also tracking Tropical Storm Fernand, which is bringing tropical storm conditions to portions of northeastern Mexico this morning. As of the 7 AM CDT update from NHC, Fernand had winds of 50 mph and was moving to the west at 6 mph. The center of Fernand was about 45 miles southeast of La Pesca, Mexico. Tropical Storm Warnings were in place from Puerto Altamira to the Mouth of the Rio Grande River. Fernand is expected to make landfall later today or tonight along the northeastern Mexico coast, weakening as the system continues to move inland. While tropical storm force winds are expected, the greatest threat will be heavy rain. Here are expected rainfall amounts across Mexico and southern Texas expected with this storm (via NHC):

Northeast Mexico: Tamaulipas and Central/Southern Nuevo Leon: 6 to 12 inches with isolated 18 inches, highest along the immediate Gulf Coast and in the Sierra Madre Oriental. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

Northern Nuevo Leon and Southern Coahuila: 3 to 6 inches.

South Texas and the Lower Texas Coast: 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches.

Tropical Storm Fourteen and Typhoon Lingling. Out in the Western Pacific, we are also tracking two systems as we head into the weekend. Tropical Storm Fourteen is expected to strengthen over the next few days, becoming a typhoon by Saturday evening (local time) and potentially packing sustained winds of 105 mph by Sunday evening as the system approaches Japan. This storm will have to be watched for potential impacts in Tokyo late this weekend into early next week. We are also tracking Typhoon Lingling, which had winds of around 85 mph as of Wednesday evening. This storm will continue northward through the end of the week and into the weekend, potentially containing winds of 120 mph by Saturday afternoon. This storm could have impacts this weekend in Seoul.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

________________________________________________________________________