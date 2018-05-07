The U.S. Department of Transportation is urging vehicle owners in several states with defective Takata air bags to seek repairs immediately. The agency singled out Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks from 2006, which are under a "do not drive" warning. Here are the key locations of the agency's focus:
Atlanta
Austin, Texas
Boston
Chicago
Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Houston-Galveston, Texas
Knoxville, Tennessee
Los Angeles
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida
New York
Philadelphia
Phoenix
Portland, Oregon
Puerto Rico
Riverside-San Bernardino, California
San Antonio, Texas
San Diego
San Francisco
Washington D.C.
West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida
Wilmington, Delaware
