TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan says it is looking for the owner of a Texas company that makes untraceable 3D-printed guns who is wanted on an arrest warrant tied to an accusation that he had sex with an underage girl and paid her $500 afterward.

The National Immigration Agency and Criminal Investigation Bureau on Thursday confirmed that Cody Wilson arrived in Taiwan earlier this month.

Division Director Kan Yen-min was quoted by the official Central News Agency as saying the bureau has yet to receive intelligence from the U.S. regarding Wilson, but will continue seeking more information about the case.

Austin, Texas, police Cmdr. Troy Officer said Wednesday that his department is working with national and international law enforcement agencies to find Wilson, whose last known location was Taiwan's capital, Taipei.