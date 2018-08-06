BEIJING — The Taiwanese-controlled island of Kinmen located just off the Chinese coast has begun importing water from its neighbor via a pipeline despite heightened tensions between the two sides.
Water from Jinjiang in China's Fujian province began flowing through the 16-kilometer (10-mile) -long pipeline Sunday under a 30-year contract.
The island about three-times the size of Manhattan has long been short of water and hordes of tourists have put an extra strain on supplies.
The move shows how trade and other non-political ties have been relatively unaffected by the diplomatic freeze instituted two years ago by China, which claims Taiwan as a part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary.
Kinmen was retained by Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists as they fled the Communist takeover of the mainland in 1949.
