MINNEAPOLIS _ Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1.7 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.9 million.

Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $136 million to $137 million.

Tactile Systems Technology shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $65.16, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCMD