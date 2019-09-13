Taco Tuesday is a lot of things to a lot of different people: a state of mind, a lifestyle … or maybe just a bit of handy alliteration to remind us that the second day of the traditional work week would be a great time for some taco goodness.

But we also now have a definitive ruling on what Taco Tuesday is not: It is not a phrase that can be trademarked, something LeBron James nevertheless tried to do.

His trademark application was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, per ESPN, because it's a "commonplace term" (even if taco enthusiasts like me know that tacos themselves are hardly ordinary).

But maybe the taco-loving LeBron achieved his objective anyway? Per a spokesman for James: "Finding 'Taco Tuesday' as commonplace achieves precisely what the intended outcome was, which was getting the U.S. government to recognize that someone cannot be sued for its use."

