Tacitus was made the slight favorite over Preakness winner War of Will in a Belmont Stakes that wraps up a wacky Triple Crown.

Tacitus and War of Will got the outside No. 10 and 9 post positions, respectively, on Tuesday in the draw at Citi Field, but those should not be a problem in the 1½-mile race Saturday at Belmont Park.

Ten colts are entered and it seems to be a two-horse race between horses trained by Bill Mott and Mark Casse.

Mott's Country House was awarded the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security became the first winner to cross the finish line first in the race and be disqualified. He trains Tacitus, who has not raced since being elevated into third place in the Derby. Jose Ortiz has the ride on the 9-5 morning-line favorite.

War of Will, the only colt to race in all three Triple Crown races this year, is the 2-1 second choice for Casse. Tyler Gaffalione is again listed to ride.

No one else in the field has odds of less than 8-1. Joevia drew the No. 1 post position. Jose Lezvano is the jockey on the 30-1 choice.

The rest of the field in post position order with horse, jockey and odds is: Everfast, Luis Saez, 12; Master Fencer, Julien Leparoux, 8; Tax, Irad Ortiz, 15; Bourbon War, Mike Smith, 12; Spinoff, Javier Castellano, 15; Sir Winston, Joel Rosario, 12; Intrepid Heart, John Velazquez, 10; War of Will and Tacitus.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

