T-Mobile says Mike Sievert will become CEO in May, following the end of John Legere's contract.
The company said Monday that the move is part of its succession plan.
Legere will remain with the company as a board member. Sievert, who has worked with Legere for the past seven years, currently serves as president, chief operating officer and a director.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
This may be the Grammys' greatest rookie year, with Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X in the race
Newcomers will lead a strong field for best new artist when Grammy nominations are announced Wednesday.
Variety
T-Mobile says Sievert to become CEO in May 2020
T-Mobile says Mike Sievert will become CEO in May, following the end of John Legere's contract.The company said Monday that the move is part of…
Variety
Chobani, others scramble to stop sliding US yogurt sales
What's eating yogurt?Despite shelves full of new varieties — from Icelandic to Australian to coconut-based — U.S. yogurt sales are in a multiyear slump. Yogurt…
Books
Review: Baldacci's new thriller spooks and horrifies
"A Minute to Midnight: an Atlee Pine Thriller," Grand Central Publishing, by David BaldacciDavid Baldacci made his literary debut in 1996 with a political thriller,…
Music
Like her parents, Blue Ivy now an award-winning songwriter
At just 7, Blue Ivy Carter is an award-winning songwriter.