TJX Cos. will open Sierra stores in Eden Prairie and Roseville within several months.

The firm, known for its T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods chains, first brought the Sierra chain to Minnesota in 2016 with a location in Eagan’s Central Park Commons.

A Woodbury location was added in 2017 and a Richfield store opened in 2018.

Originally known as Sierra Trading Post, Sierra is based in Cheyenne, Wyo., and sells apparel, outdoor gear and home accessories. It offers moderate to higher end brands such as Eddie Bauer, North Face, Marmot, Woolrich, Carhartt and Barbour with everyday discounts.

Employees have reported that the Eden Prairie store will be located in the former Sports Authority in the Fountain Place center. The Roseville location will be in the former Cost Plus World Market in Rosedale Marketplace. The store closed last month after losing its lease.

Company executives would not confirm either location. “It is our practice not to announce store openings until close to an intended opening date,” said TJX marketing manager Erin Sunderland. “We do anticipate that a new Sierra store may open in Eden Prairie sometime in the spring.”

On Monday, a “Sierra coming soon” sign had been erected at the Rosedale Marketplace entrance on Fairview Ave., but the former World Market space remains empty for now.

The company operates 45 Sierra stores in the U.S. with plans to open 10 more this year.