DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state media is reporting that government forces have started deploying in areas close to the Turkish border in the country's northeast.

News agency SANA says troops are deploying between the towns of Jawadiyeh and Malkiyeh, also known as Derik.

State TV said the deployment began Thursday and Syrian border guards will be positioned at six points near to the border.

The deployment is part of a deal reached between Russia and Turkey last month along much of the northeastern border that seeks to ensure Kurdish fighters leave the area.

Since the agreement was reached, Russia and Turkey began joint patrols along a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.

Turkey began a major military offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria last month, capturing dozens of towns and villages.