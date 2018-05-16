DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state TV says two people have been killed and 19 others injured when a shell fired by "terrorist groups" fell in the heart of the Syrian capital.
State TV quoted Damascus police saying the shell which landed near Victoria bridge in central Damascus on Wednesday also caused damage.
Even though government forces have nearly gained full control of areas surrounding the capital from rebel forces, they are still battling remnants of Islamic State militants south of Damascus.
For years, the capital has seen repeated shelling from Damascus suburbs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
China, Airbus investigating blown-out windshield on plane
Chinese authorities and Airbus are investigating why a plane's windshield blew out midflight, forcing an emergency landing, in an unusual mishap for a country with a booming aviation market and exemplary air safety record.
World
Belgian court rejects Spanish extradition bid for 3 Catalans
A Belgian court has rejected a Spanish request for the extradition of three Catalan separatist leaders.
World
Rights groups seek prosecution of Gambian ex-leader in Ghana
A survivor, families of the disappeared and human rights organizations are seeking the extradition and prosecution in Ghana of Gambia's former leader Yahya Jammeh for allegedly ordering the killing of more than 50 West African migrants in 2005.
World
UK central banker apologizes for 'menopausal' remark
One of Britain's top central bankers apologized Wednesday for saying the British economy is entering a "menopausal" moment, a sexist remark that prompted widespread criticism.
World
4 shot dead in attack on Indonesia police; officer killed
Indonesian police on Wednesday shot dead four sword-wielding men who attacked a police headquarters in Sumatra, killing one officer, the latest in a spate of militant attacks across the Muslim-majority country.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.