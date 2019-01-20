DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state TV is reporting an explosion in a southern neighborhood of the capital, Damascus.
It says the Sunday morning blast, which happened during rush hour on the first working day of the week, appears to have been "a terrorist act."
There was no immediate word on casualties in the southern neighborhood of Qazaz, near a main highway leading into central Damascus.
State media say all roads leading to the scene of the blast have been closed.
Explosions have been rare in Damascus since Syrian government forces captured the last rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of the capital last year.
Such blasts had left hundreds dead over the course of the nearly eight-year civil war.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Israeli leader heads to Chad to restore relations
Israel's prime minister has departed for the central African nation of Chad to officially restore relations.
World
Afghanistan braces for rematch between 2 political rivals
The Afghan leader who was given a newly created post after a bitterly fought presidential election five years ago says he will run for the country's top office again in elections planned for later this year.
World
Syrian state media reports explosion in capital
Syrian state TV is reporting an explosion in a southern neighborhood of the capital, Damascus.
World
Pakistan arrests officers after shooting that left 4 dead
Authorities in Pakistan have arrested counter-terrorism police officers after they killed a middle-aged couple, their 13-year-old daughter and another man in what the police initially claimed was a shootout with insurgents.
World
Death toll reaches 73 in Mexico fuel pipeline fire horror
They were warned to stay away from the geyser of gasoline gushing from the illegally tapped pipeline in central Mexico, but Gerardo Perez says he and his son joined others in bypassing the soldiers. As they neared the spurting fuel he was overcome with foreboding.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.