DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state TV is reporting an explosion in a southern neighborhood of the capital, Damascus.

It says the Sunday morning blast, which happened during rush hour on the first working day of the week, appears to have been "a terrorist act."

There was no immediate word on casualties in the southern neighborhood of Qazaz, near a main highway leading into central Damascus.

State media say all roads leading to the scene of the blast have been closed.

Explosions have been rare in Damascus since Syrian government forces captured the last rebel-held neighborhoods and suburbs of the capital last year.

Such blasts had left hundreds dead over the course of the nearly eight-year civil war.