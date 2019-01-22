DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state TV is reporting that an explosion has occurred at an intersection in the coastal city of Latakia inflicting casualties.
The TV station said Tuesday's blast was a car bomb that went off in Al-Hammam Square in Latakia that has been a government stronghold since the conflict began in March 2011.
The station did not give a breakdown for the casualties in the area, which his usually crowded with people.
The blast came two days after an explosion struck the capital Damascus in which state media said there were no casualties.
The rare explosions come at a time when government forces have been scoring victories against insurgents in different parts of the country.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sudan's embattled president travels to Qatar amid unrest
Sudan's embattled president flew Tuesday to Qatar, the tiny but wealthy Gulf state that has offered him help as he faces protests initially sparked by the country's economic woes but which soon shifted to calling on him to step down.
World
Zimbabwe leader: Violence by security forces 'unacceptable'
Zimbabwe's president on Tuesday said "unacceptable" violence by security forces will be investigated after a days-long crackdown on economic unrest, while a doctor said the 12 documented deaths and more than 300 people wounded are likely "are just a fraction of the actual victims."
World
China demands US drop Huawei extradition request with Canada
China on Tuesday demanded the U.S. drop a request that Canada extradite a top executive of the tech giant Huawei, shifting blame to Washington in a case that has severely damaged Beijing's relations with Ottawa.
World
The Latest: Zimbabwe doctors say toll likely far higher
The Latest on Zimbabwe's deadly unrest (all times local):
World
Syrian state media reports blast in coastal city of Latakia
Syrian state TV is reporting that an explosion has occurred at an intersection in the coastal city of Latakia inflicting casualties.