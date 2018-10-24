DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrian state media say the foreign minister has told the outgoing U.N. envoy to stay out of matters concerning the war-torn country's constitution.
Walid al-Moallem reportedly told U.N. Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura that the constitution is a "sovereign" matter and that Damascus will not allow any foreign intervention or meddling in it.
The remarks were carried by the state SANA news agency as al-Moallem and de Mistura met in Damascus on Wednesday.
De Mistura said last week he would make a final effort before stepping down next month to advance toward a new constitution for Syria — a key step in ending the country's civil war.
The Syrian opposition wants a completely new constitution drafted while the government says it will only allow internally agreed-on changes to the charter.
