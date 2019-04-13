DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria's state news agency says an Israeli airstrike on a military position in the country's central province of Hama has wounded three soldiers and destroyed several buildings.
SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying that the airstrike near the town of Masyaf occurred in the early hours of Saturday.
It says Israeli warplanes fired missiles toward Syria from Lebanon's airspace and that Syrian air defenses shot down some of them.
Israel has in recent months acknowledged it has been striking Iranian targets in Syria. The last such strikes that Israel announced were in late March.
There is no immediate comment from Israel.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Kim open to another summit with Trump, with conditions
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he is open to a third summit with President Donald Trump, but set the year's end as a deadline for Washington to offer mutually acceptable terms for an agreement to salvage the high-stakes nuclear diplomacy, the state-run media said Saturday.
World
Syria says Israeli airstrike on military position wounds 3
Syria's state news agency says an Israeli airstrike on a military position in the country's central province of Hama has wounded three soldiers and destroyed several buildings.
World
Ace Swedish coder held by Ecuador was defender of Assange
An ace Swedish programmer who was an early, ardent supporter of Wikileaks has been arrested in Ecuador in an alleged plot to blackmail the country's president over his abandonment of Julian Assange.
World
Sudan army removes leader, rejects al-Bashir extradition
The Sudanese military on Friday swiftly replaced the country's transitional leader linked to the Darfur genocide after street rallies against him and said that it wouldn't hand over ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court, where he faces charges of crimes against humanity.
World
Venezuela's ex-spy chief arrested in Madrid on US warrant
Venezuela's longtime spy chief was arrested Friday in Madrid by Spanish police acting on a U.S. drug warrant a few weeks after he threw his support behind opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.