The massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue occurred during a month that saw several allegations of hate crimes around the country.

The incidents were nowhere near as violent as what happened in Pittsburgh but still left their victims deeply scarred.

Kevyn Perkins stopped cold when he saw a racial slur scrawled on the door to his dorm at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. The black student considered dropping out but decided to stay in school at the urging of his family members.

The incident led to a student protest that prompted the school to cancel class for a town hall meeting discussing racial tensions on campus.