– In the 1980s, Michael Milken embodied Wall Street greed. A swashbuckling financier, he was charged with playing a central role in a vast insider-trading scheme and was sent to prison for violating federal securities and tax laws. He was an inspiration for the Gordon Gekko character in the film "Wall Street."

Milken, 73, has spent the intervening decades trying to rehabilitate his reputation through an influential nonprofit think tank, the Milken Institute, devoted to initiatives "that advance prosperity."

These days, the Milken Institute is a leading proponent of a new federal tax break that was intended to coax wealthy investors to plow money into distressed communities known as "opportunity zones." The institute's leaders have helped push senior officials in the Trump administration to make the tax incentive more generous, even though it is under fire for being slanted toward the wealthy.

Milken, it turns out, is in a position to personally gain from some of the changes that his institute has urged the Trump administration to enact. In one case, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin directly intervened in a way that benefited Milken, his longtime friend.

It is a vivid illustration of the power that Milken, who was barred from the securities industry and fined $600 million as part of his 1990 felony conviction, has amassed in President Donald Trump's Washington.

In addition to the favorable tax-policy changes, some of Trump's closest advisers — including Mnuchin, Jared Kushner and Rudy Giuliani — have lobbied the president to pardon Milken for his crimes, or supported that effort, according to people familiar with the effort.

'People were troubled'

While the Milken Institute's advocacy of opportunity zones is public, Milken's financial stake in the outcome is not.

The former "junk bond king" has investments in at least two major real estate projects inside federally designated opportunity zones in Nevada, near Milken's Lake Tahoe vacation home, according to public records reviewed by the New York Times.

One of those developments, inside an industrial park, is a nearly 700-acre site in which Milken is a major investor. Last year, after pressure from Milken's business partner and other landowners, the Treasury Department ignored its own guidelines on how to select opportunity zones and made the area eligible for the tax break, according to people involved in the discussions and records reviewed by the Times.

The unusual decision was made at the personal instruction of Mnuchin, according to internal Treasury Department e-mails. It came shortly after he had spent time with Milken at an event his institute hosted.

"People were troubled," said Annie Donovan, who previously ran the Treasury office in charge of designating areas as opportunity zones. She and two of her former colleagues said they were upset that the Treasury secretary was intervening to bend rules, though they said they did not realize at the time that Mnuchin's friend stood to profit. The agency's employees, Donovan said, "were put in a position where they had to compromise the integrity of the process."

The opportunity zone initiative, tucked into the tax cut bill that Trump signed into law in 2017, has become one of the White House's signature initiatives. It allows investors to delay or avoid taxes on capital gains by putting money in projects or companies in more than 8,700 federally designated opportunity zones. Trump has said that it will revitalize downtrodden neighborhoods.

But the incentive, also championed by some prominent Democrats, has been dogged by criticism that it is a gift to wealthy investors and real estate developers. From the start, the tax break targeted people with capital gains, the vast majority of which are held by the very richest investors. The Treasury permitted opportunity zones to encompass not only poor communities but some adjacent affluent neighborhoods. Much of the money so far has flowed to those wealthier areas, including many projects that were planned long before the new law was enacted.

Investors and others — including Milken's institute — have been pushing the Treasury Department to write the rules governing opportunity zones in ways that would make it easier to qualify for the tax break. That campaign worked, and Milken is among the potential beneficiaries.

Geoffrey Moore, a spokesman for Milken, confirmed that Milken had investments inside opportunity zones, though they are a sliver of his overall real estate holdings. He disputed that Milken had used his institute or Washington connections to benefit his investments and said no one at the institute "has any specific knowledge of Mike's personal investments."

A spokesman for the Milken Institute, Geoffrey Baum, said that "to suggest that the work of the Milken Institute is motivated by or connected to Mr. Milken's investments is flat-out wrong." He said the institute advocated changes that were intended to spread the benefits to more low-income communities, not to help the wealthy.

The White House declined to comment on whether Trump is considering a presidential pardon for Milken.