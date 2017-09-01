As one the best regular seasons of her career is coming to a close, Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay in Minnesota.

“We are happy to have extended the contract of one of our team leaders and one of the best players in the WNBA,’’ Lynx executive vice president Roger Griffith said in a release sent out by the team. “When we traded for Sylvia two seasons ago, we did so with the goal of winning more championships. That decision has paid off so far.’’

Acquired at the All Star break in 2015, Fowles joined the team and helped lead Minnesota to the WNBA championship that year, ending up as the MVP of the finals.

This season Fowles is averaging 19.1 points on 65.0-percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. She is second in the league in field goal accuracy, fifth in scoring, second in rebounding and third in blocks. She has double-doubles in 19 games, including the last four.

The Lynx host Chicago tonight at Xcel Energy Center at 7 p.m. Minnesota currently holds a one-game lead over Los Angeles for the WNBA's top playoff seed with two games to go. The Lynx need to finish ahead of Los Angeles to earn that seed, given the Sparks' 2-1 edge in head-to-head competition this season.