The Lynx have signed center Sylvia Fowles to a multiyear contract extension.

In her 12th WNBA season, Fowles is averaging 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Lynx.. The 6-6 center leads the WNBA in field goal accuracy (59.1%) and ranks fourth in rebounding.

Friday night against Phoenix marked her 14th double-double of the 2019 season and extended her own WNBA career record to 163.

The Miami, Fla., native was named to her sixth All-Star game this season.

Acquired from Chicago during the 2015 season, Fowles helped lead the Lynx to the 2015 and 2017 WNBA Championships; being named the Finals Most Valuable Player in each of those finals. She was named the WNBA’s Most Valuable Player in 2017, the first of her career.

Terms of the contract were not disclosed,