The Associated Press WNBA awards were announced Tuesday, and there weren’t a lot of surprises. Breanna Stewart was the player of the year, A’ja Wilson the unanimous rookie of the year, Natasha Howard as most improved.

And while the Lynx – who play Los Angeles tonight in a first-round, single-elimination game at Staples Center – didn’t have the season they’d hoped, there were a couple players who were honored.

Center Sylvia Fowles was named defensive player of the year for the fourth time in her career and for the second time with the Lynx. She led the league in rebounding, setting a single-season league record with 404. She was also in the top ten in steals and blocks.Only Tamika Catchings (five) has won the award more times.

Fowles, who led the league in field goal percentage (61.9) and Maya Moore were named to the second-team All-WNBA team.

Here are the other awards:

--Atlanta’s Nicki Collen is coach of the year

--Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones was sixth person of the year

--Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner was comeback player of the year

First-team All-WNBA: Stewart, Liz Cambage, Elena Delle Donne, Diana Taurasi, Tiffany Hayes

Second-team: Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Sylvia Fowles, Brittney Griner, Skylar Diggins-Smith

All-rookie team: A’Ja Wilson, Azura Stevens, Kia Nurse, Kelsey Mitchell, Ariel Atkins, Diamond De Shields.