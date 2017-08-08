– The Lynx had some trouble on the boards Tuesday night, but they collected some big rebounds with the game on the line.

Sylvia Fowles bounced back from her worst game of the year with 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Lynx defeated Atlanta 81-72 at McCamish Pavilion, the third meeting between the teams in 12 days.

The Lynx (21-3) won all three, and this one came after they lost at Indiana on Sunday to end a seven-game winning streak.

They had to hold on late in this one, though. Atlanta center Elizabeth Williams scored on a putback with 4:09 to play to pull the Dream within 75-72. It was her eighth offensive rebound of the game, after she had a total of five rebounds the previous two meetings with the Lynx.

With 3:05 to play, Seimone Augustus missed a jumper. Rebekkah Brunson grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled, but she missed both free throws. But Fowles then grabbed another offensive rebound and fed Brunson for a layup, giving the Lynx a 77-72 lead. Williams committed an offensive foul on the following possession, Augustus scored a floater and the Lynx held on from there.

Williams finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out.