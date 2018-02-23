Sylvester Stallone is alive, he’s reminding people again.

The actor and his brother took to social media to reassure the world of this fact after a hoax began circulating on Facebook and Twitter that claimed the actor had died at the age of 71 following a battle with prostate cancer.

The hoax, the origin of which is unclear, flew in the face of the fact that Stallone has been steadily working, recently appearing in an episode of “This Is Us” and having wrapped up filming in three movies that are slated to be released this year, including the sequel “Creed II.”

Perhaps that’s why he seemed to brush it off in an Instagram post. “Please ignore this stupidity,” he wrote in the post, “Alive and well and happy and healthy.”

His younger brother, musician Frank Stallone, had far harsher words for whoever started the hoax.

“Rumors that my brother is dead are false. What kind of sick demented cruel mind thinks of things like this to post? People like this are mentally deranged and don’t deserve a place in society,” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “I’m very protective of my older brother and I don’t find any humor in this fake post today on my brother’s demise. It upset my 96 yr old mother so I’m doubly upset. I just can’t understand what makes these sick minded people tick.”

This is at least the second time that false rumors of Stallone’s death have circulated online. The first time, in September 2016, a fake CNN report of his supposed “death” appeared on Twitter.

Of course, he’s far from the first celebrity to be a victim of a death hoax. They’ve been around for ages. But the rise of social media has made the spreading of such rumors a common internet prank. Among the celebrity targets of an online death hoax: Betty White, Jack Black, Robert Redford, Macaulay Culkin, Queen Elizabeth and Jackie Chan — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Most hoaxes can be avoided with a few internet searches and a sharp eye. Look for a byline on the story, verify the source of the news and keep an eye out for proper grammar and punctuation.

Because as sure as Sylvester Stallone is still alive, another celebrity death hoax is right around the corner.