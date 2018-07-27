BERLIN — Swiss police say a Canadian wingsuit flyer has died after crashing when his parachute failed to open.
Police in northeastern St. Gallen canton (state) said the 38-year-old man took off from the Hinterrug peak on Thursday afternoon.
They said Friday that the man's parachute failed to open as he came in to land, and he crashed into a forest.
The man, who wasn't identified, died at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear why the parachute didn't work.
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Egypt: Passenger train derails near city of Aswan; 6 hurt
Egyptian authorities say a passenger train has derailed near the southern city of Aswan and that at least six people were injured.
World
Strong quake hits Indonesian island, killing at least 14
A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia's Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.
World
Iran's currency in free fall as American sanctions loom
Iran's currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions loom, hitting a new low on the thriving black market exchange.
World
Palestinian protest icon Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Palestinian protest icon Ahed Tamimi returned home to a hero's welcome in her West Bank village on Sunday after Israel released the 17-year-old from prison at the end of her eight-month sentence for slapping and kicking Israeli soldiers.
World
Mali votes in presidential election amid insecurity
Voting started slowly Sunday as people in Mali head to the polls to vote for a president amid increasing attacks by a number of extremist groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State organization.