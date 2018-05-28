GENEVA — Insurance company Swiss Re and Softbank have agreed to end discussions about a potential minority investment by the Japanese technology conglomerate.
Swiss Re didn't give reasons for the move in a brief statement Monday. The companies had announced in February that they were in preliminary discussions.
Zurich-based Swiss Re is one of the world's biggest reinsurers, which provide backup policies to companies that write primary insurance policies.
The company said it will "further explore business ideas between Swiss Re's operative entities and the portfolio companies of Softbank."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
New Zealand to kill 150,000 cows to end bacterial disease
New Zealand plans to slaughter about 150,000 cows as it tries to eradicate a strain of disease-causing bacteria from the national herd.
World
Afghan official: Gunmen kill 3 people in Herat province
An Afghan official says gunmen have killed at least three people in an attack in western Herat province.
World
Paris migrant hero who saved dangling child to meet Macron
A migrant from Mali living illegally in France is being honored by President Emmanuel Macron for scaling an apartment building over the weekend to save a 4-year-old child dangling from a fifth-floor balcony.
World
Australian Senate to vote in June on corporate tax cuts
The Australian government announced Monday that the Senate will vote in June on cutting corporate tax rates after an opinion poll suggested the contentious reform had popular public support.
World
Eyes on Italy's president after he vetoes populists' choice
All eyes are on Italian President Sergio Mattarella after he vetoed the proposed euroskeptic economy minister of what would have been Western Europe's first populist government.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.