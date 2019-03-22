BERLIN — Swiss prosecutors say they are trying to determine what motive a 75-year-old woman may have had for fatally stabbing a seven-year-old boy in the northwestern city of Basel.
Local prosecutors said Friday that the suspect, who is Swiss, may not be criminally liable and a psychological evaluation is being prepared.
The woman, who wasn't named, allegedly stabbed the boy in the neck as he was making his way home from school Thursday. The boy, whose family comes from Kosovo, died shortly afterward in hospital.
Prosecutors said their investigations indicated the woman and the boy didn't know each other before the incident. The suspect turned herself in to prosecutors after the attack.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Italy, China deepen ties under wary gaze of US, EU
Italy's head of state told visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday that China's new "Silk Road" linking Europe and Asia must be a "two-way street," addressing concerns among Western allies that the colossal infrastructure project is meant merely to amplify Beijing's global influence.
World
Garuda Indonesia seeks to cancel order for 49 Boeing Max 8s
In a blow for Boeing, Indonesia's flag carrier is seeking the cancellation of a multibillion dollar order for 49 of the manufacturer's 737 Max 8 jets, citing a loss of confidence after two crashes in the past six months.
World
Protesters block Iraq president's pathway over ferry sinking
Iraqi residents of the northern city of Mosul, angry over the sinking of a ferry in the Tigris River that killed 95 people, blocked a road where Iraq's presidential convoy was passing on Friday, chanting "no to corruption" and pelting the provincial governor's car with stones in protest.
World
US forces say 2 American soldiers killed in Afghanistan
Two American service members were killed during an operation in Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S. and NATO forces said, providing no other details on the combat deaths.
World
Stocks fall on growth worries, Brexit doubts
Stocks fell sharply in Europe on Friday after surveys showed manufacturing in the region slowed in March and amid news that the European Union offered only a brief extension to the Brexit deadline. U.S. markets also appeared headed for a lower open.