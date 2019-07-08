GENEVA — Police say they have removed environmental protesters who blocked the entrance to the premises of one of Switzerland's biggest banks in Zurich and detained about two dozen people.
Zurich police said that around 70 activists blocked several entrances of the Credit Suisse building in Switzerland's biggest city early Monday. They cleared the main entrance about three hours later, saying that some of the activists chained themselves to objects and had to be cut away, while some refused to leave the scene on foot and had to be carried away.
Activists holding a banner reading "Climate Emergency Sponsored by Credit Suisse" stood in front of the bank during the protest.
