GENEVA — The Swiss government wants to simplify the process for transgender or gender-variant people to officially change their name or sex.
The Federal Council, Switzerland's seven-member executive body, plans to cut through administrative red tape by making it possible for individuals to make a "simple declaration" for the civil register. Current law requires applicants to appear for an administrative or court proceeding.
In a statement Thursday, the government also said that if a person is married, then the marriage will remain valid after a gender change. That in essence offers a back-door way to same-sex marriage.
The move opens a public comment period through Sept. 30, followed by a planned parliamentary debate. Possible revisions aren't likely to take effect before 2020 based on traditional legislative timetables for such matters.
