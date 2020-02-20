GENEVA —
Switzerland's financial market authority has penalized Julius Baer bank for violating its obligations to fight money laundering over a nearly nine-year span.
The sanctions are related to alleged corruption linked to Venezuela's state-owned oil company and global soccer body FIFA.
The authority, known as FINMA, cited Julius Baer for a "serious infringement of financial market law" and barred it from carrying out "large and complex acquisitions until it once again fully complies with the law."
The bank was also ordered to revamp its hiring and management of client advisers, and adjust its remuneration and disciplinary procedures.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Far-right motive suspected in deadly German shooting attack
Federal prosecutors said Thursday they are taking charge of the investigating into a mass shooting in the German city of Hanau that left 11 people dead, including the suspect, amid reports that he may have had a far-right motive.
World
2 former cruise ship passengers with virus die in Japan
Two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship because they were infected with a new virus have died, Japan's Health Ministry said Thursday, becoming the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.
World
Swiss bank penalized over alleged FIFA, Venezuela corruption
GENEVA —Switzerland's financial market authority has penalized Julius Baer bank for violating its obligations to fight money laundering over a nearly nine-year span.The sanctions are…
World
Climate activist's award money used to create foundation
A Swedish organization that gave Greta Thunberg an award that is often described as an alternative Nobel Prize says the teenage climate activist is using her prize money to establish an eponymous foundation.
World
South Korea city urges 2.5M to stay home as virus cases grow
The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of a new virus spiked and he pleaded for help from the central government.