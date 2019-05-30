"The Souvenir" is an interesting paradox: Here is a movie that feels like it was meant for you alone. And it also feels like it's none of your business.

Watching the oblique scenes unfold, at first mysteriously and then with ever greater force and clarity, you might believe yourself more of an eavesdropper than a confidant, as if you were sitting at the next table at the ridiculously fancy tearoom where Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) and Anthony (Tom Burke) have come on a date.

But are we even sure they're dating? Julie's mother (played by Byrne's real-life mother, Tilda Swinton) persists in supposing otherwise. What exactly is their deal?

Julie's is that she's a film student, trying to put together an ambitious, somewhat vague-sounding thesis set in the northern England port city of Sunderland. It's about a boy named Tony who loses his mother, though the more we hear about the project the less clear it seems. This is partly because the fictional Tony is often competing for Julie's attention with the actual Anthony.

He claims to work for the Foreign Office. A note of skepticism is in order for the simple reason that, as Julie slowly discovers, he has a habit of lying about nearly everything. It's not his only habit; he's also a heroin addict.

There is a way of describing "The Souvenir" at the level of plot that makes it sound conventional: another chronicle of addiction and codependency, another cautionary fable of a smart woman making a foolish choice, another period drama celebrating a wilder time.

The Souvenir ★★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: R for sexuality, profanity and drug use. Theater: Edina.

It sort of is all of that, but it is also emphatically not that at all. The title refers to a small, exquisite painting by 18th-century French artist Jean-Honoré Fragonard that Anthony and Julie behold on one of their maybe-dates. It depicts a young woman, sharply scrutinized by her pet dog, carving letters into the trunk of a tree. "She's very much in love," Anthony says with suave certainty, and perhaps he's right.

But there's a lot more going on in the picture — and in the moving picture that shares its name — than that simple declaration would suggest. The woman is making a mark and putting down a marker, declaring her own presence with a mixture of shame and audacity, impulsiveness and deliberation.

Julie isn't quite so bold, or so embarrassed. She does love Anthony, of course, and she sacrifices a great deal for him without quite realizing what she's doing. Over the span of the film — it's hard to know exactly how much time is passing, which is of course exactly how the passage of time can feel — her friends slip away, and the work that had seemed so urgent feels more remote. But the interplay of forces in Julie's life is subtle, as is the balance, in her own temperament, between decisiveness and passivity.

Byrne's Julie is an embodiment of the awkwardness and heedless grace of young adulthood that's almost without precedent in the movies. She is, of course, the child of one of the greatest actresses alive, but her own talent is of an entirely different order. The point of Julie is that she's a half-formed creature we're watching take shape, partly through the development of her own nature and partly under the influence of external forces. With her soft features and hesitant diction, Byrne gives Julie's confusion a sensual, almost metaphysical, intensity. For the duration of the movie, nothing in the world is more important than what will happen to her.

Written and directed by Joanna Hogg ("Archipelago"), this is a memory piece (with a sequel in the works), set at a time of IRA bombings and ascendant Thatcherism. It's also a coming-of-age story, implying a backward-looking perspective of maturity.

This is one of the saddest movies you can imagine, and it's an absolute joy to watch.