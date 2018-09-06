ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The second night of preliminary competition in the swimsuit-less Miss America competition will be held Thursday night in Atlantic City.

Contestants from Florida and Wisconsin picked up wins Wednesday in the first night of preliminary competition.

Miss Florida Taylor Tyson won the talent competition for a classical piano performance.

Miss Wisconsin Tianna Vanderhei won the onstage interview competition.

This is the first year the Miss America competition does not include a swimsuit competition.

That decision has generated controversy between those who see it as a long-overdue modernization, and those who lament the loss of an essential element of the competition for 98 years.

The third and final night of preliminaries will be held Friday.

The next Miss America will be crowned Sunday night in Atlantic City.