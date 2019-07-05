Hillary Joseph can't remember not being able to swim. When your backyard is a lake, as it was for Joseph and her two sisters growing up in northern Wisconsin, you have to learn.

"While we didn't have formal lessons, our parents gave us specific goals, such as swimming about 100 yards without stopping to and from an offshore raft," she recalls.

Though Joseph and her husband, Bryon Thornburgh, now call landlocked Denver home, both of their children were enrolled in swimming lessons before they were out of diapers. "Swimming is an essential life skill," Joseph says.

Her maternal caution is warranted. Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in U.S. children ages 1 to 4, and the third-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in ages 5 to 19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In its newest water safety guidelines, the AAP recommend children start swimming lessons around age 1 to help decrease risks of drowning.

"Formal lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent," says Debbie Hesse, executive director of the USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, whose goal is to have every child learn to swim.

"We have found a child can start at 6 months or when they are able to hold their head upright," says Lindsay Mondick, senior manager of aquatics for the YMCA of the USA. Other factors to consider include health status, emotional maturity, and physical and cognitive limitations.

Closeup shot of pool noodles

Young children shouldn't be expected to do the backstroke, but they can blow bubbles, kick and eventually learn to roll over and float on their back, all building blocks to future aquatic skills.

Not every program is right for every child. Try to find swimming lessons that meet your needs. Start at the USA Swimming Foundation website (USAswimmingfoundation.org). Its Make A Splash program has the largest network of swimming instructors in the United States, with more than 1,000 vetted partners, including Y's, recreation centers and private swimming schools.

Ask about the ratio of children to instructors; Hesse says the standard is no more than six to one. How long are the lessons? At minimum, children should be in the water for 30 minutes per class, with six to eight classes per session. Make sure the instructors are certified by a reputable organization such as the American Red Cross, YMCA or Ellis & Associates, an aquatic safety firm.

Though every child develops at their own rate, just like walking, talking or potty training, they are typically ready for more skills-based swimming lessons sometime between ages 3 and 5. At that point, the goal is self-rescue should they unexpectedly fall in the water. Key skills include the ability to enter the water, surface, turn around, swim at least 25 yards, float or tread water, and get out safely.

Here are more tips to ensure that your tadpole stays safe while learning to swim and beyond:

Leave it to the pros

Unless you are Michael Phelps, it's best to have certified instructors teach your child to swim. This ensures consistency, repetition and a step-by-step curriculum. Group lessons provide kids a positive experience; not only do they receive reinforcement from their classmates, but they learn skills by watching others. Between classes, you can also help your child practice what they have learned.

Expect to get wet

Until a child is about 3, swim lessons are going to be parent-facilitated. You don't have to demonstrate the breast stroke or even know how to dog paddle, but you will be standing in water up to your waist or higher. "Every minute you can get in the water helps build bonds between parent and child and also helps educate you about water safety," Mondick says.

Don't let cost deter you

If the price of swimming lessons is a barrier, ask facilities about scholarships or financial assistance. According to Hesse, more than 1.3 million free and reduced-fee swimming lessons were reported by USA Swimming Foundation network partners in 2018. Many facilities offer free lessons throughout the year, especially during slower months. Private schools sometimes have fundraisers so children from all economic backgrounds can participate.

Follow the arm's length rule

Swimming lessons do not drown-proof a child. Parents must be hyper-aware and closely supervise kids when in and around water, Hesse advises. An adult with swimming skills should be within an arm's length of any child who cannot swim. And if you are the designated "water watcher" for any child, regardless of their swimming ability, don't be distracted by texting, reading a juicy novel, socializing or drinking alcohol.

Skip the floaties

Air-filled swimming aids (such as "water wings") can give kids a false sense of security, and they may not realize they can't float or swim on their own.

Safety-proofing space

Children are drawn to water. Install barriers such as locks, fences and gates to prevent unanticipated, unsupervised access to swimming pools, hot tubs, spas, bathtubs, natural bodies of water, even standing water such as backyard water features, buckets and toilets. Be vigilant about checking for water hazards.

Lay down the law

Set expectations and rules for kids, and strictly enforce them. "Teaching children not to go into the water without an adult nearby is the most important skill you can pass on," Hesse says.