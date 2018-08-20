PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Authorities say a man from the Milwaukee area is missing after he went swimming with a group in Lake Michigan.
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call Monday from a person at Harrington Beach State Park who said five people went into the lake to swim, but only four got out.
Of the four who got out, a woman in her 30s suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
A man in his 30s remained missing. Searchers were looking for him.
All five swimmers were from the Milwaukee area.
