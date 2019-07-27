A 50-year-old Cold Spring man drowned Friday evening in Knaus Lake, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

As Barry Ray Schramal swam toward shore in one of the Wakefield Township lake's islands after retrieving an inflatable swimming toy, he was struck by a wake from a passing boat and appeared to swallow water, the Sheriff's Office said. He continued to swim, but when a second wake struck him, he went underwater about 30 yards from shore.

A search involving several nearby boats quickly began, and shortly after first responders arrived, Schramel was found in about 6 feet of water. He had been underwater for almost 20 minutes, the Sheriff's Office said.

First responders administered aid and a pulse was detected. Schramel was airlifted to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

To the southeast, in Wabasha County, a search continued Saturday for a 69-year-old Twin Citie man who fell out of a sailboat near the Lake City marina Thursday evening.

On its Facebook page, the Sheriff's Office asked boaters to steer clear of search boats but also said, "We are looking for as many eyes as we can get searching the surface of the water between Wabasha and Lake City. This includes the shoreline."

Terry Woeltge fell from the sailboat about 5 p.m. Thursday. Authorities said he was an experienced boater but did not know how to swim and was not wearing a lifejacket.