Boiled or grilled, slathered with butter, corn on the cob is an annual ritual. But once we've had it four nights in a row, we might be excused for wanting to branch out with our sweet-corn flavor pairings.

Enter my Thai-Inspired Corn and Coconut Milk Soup. Thanks to the creamy magic of coconut milk, this soup comes together in a snap, and has a lively balance of sweet, sour, salty and umami flavors.

First you'll need to cut the kernels from a couple of cobs of sweet corn. Contrary to late-night infomercials, you don't need a special tool for this, only a sharp chef's knife and cutting board. Remove the husk and corn silk from the cob. Then, for a no-muss approach, place the cob lengthwise on the cutting board and with a knife shave off several rows of kernels from one end to the other. Then turn the cob and repeat until all are removed. Some of the kernels will be sliced open, which is fine; their milky sweetness will spill into the soup.

I didn't use curry paste or lemongrass, which might lead to a trip to the store. Instead, I'm cheating by using fresh red chile peppers and Sriracha sauce for heat, and a strip of lemon zest for a citrusy undertone. I like to pare the zest off the lemon in a wide strip, so it can simmer in the soup, then remove it after the lemon oil has been infused into the dish.

Look for extra-firm tofu, packed in water, for a firm texture that won't fall apart in the soup. All you need to do is drain it, wrap it in a kitchen towel to dry, and then cut it in cubes. It will soak in the tasty broth and have a slightly chewy texture.

Once the soup base has been infused with the lemony flavor, you add the tofu and vegetables. It's your call as to how long you want to cook them. Sweet corn is delightfully crunchy when barely cooked, or you can simmer it until the texture softens to your taste.

I love using fresh mint in this soup, and I have plenty of it growing in my garden. Spearmint is refreshing in a summery soup, but you can use cilantro or basil instead.

Sweet corn season is short — seize the day and savor it in soup.

Robin Asbell is a cooking instructor and author of "Big Vegan."" Find her at robinasbell.com.