If Ingmar Bergman had made a science-fiction movie, it would have been a lot like "Aniara."

In Swedish with subtitles. Bleak and desolate. Hopeless. All that's needed is death challenging the heroine to a game of chess as they drift through the far reaches of the galaxies.

In space, no one can hear your existential angst.

"Aniara" has an intriguing premise, and it's even fascinating at times, but despite an excellent production design, it never gets off the ground even as it speeds through the cosmos. The characters are not fully formed, so we're not invested in their futures.

The plot: The massive transport ship Aniara is taking thousands of colonists to Mars. The ship is so big and swanky it boasts 21 restaurants, nightclubs, tanning salons, etc., all to pass the time for a three-week trip.

But this trip across the ocean of space goes all Titanic when space debris smashes the ship's fuel tanks, causing the crew to dump their nuclear fuel. The collision knocks them off course, sending the ship hurtling into the nether regions of space without any means of propulsion. The passengers and crew are adrift in space, possibly forever.

Aniara ★★ out of 4 stars Rating: R for sex, nudity, disturbing images, and drug use Theater: Lagoon

The film focuses on Mimaroben (Emelie Jonsson), who is in charge of a peculiar kind of holodeck that is able to read people's thoughts. Thus, many people at once can lie down in the holodeck chambers and have different individual experiences. Cool, but the film quickly abandons that idea, never exploring its story potential.

As the years pass, Mimaroben develops a relationship with Isagel (Bianca Cruzeiro), who is part of the ship's crew, working directly under the captain, Chefone (Arvin Kananian). The population of the ship thins out — there are 48 suicides in one month. A weird, religious sex cult forms. Mimaroben and Isagel have a child.

So interesting stuff happens, but first-time directors Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja don't quite know what to make of it.

The plot raises a lot of unanswered questions: How are they still eating? There are, of course, those 21 restaurants. But remember, this was a three-week trip. Years later, not only are they still alive, but they are partying. Seven years into the trip, there is a celebration at a nightclub, complete with bottles of alcohol. And if they had to jettison their main power source, how are there lights? (The air, we're told, is supplied by the ship's algae farms.)

Still, it is nice to see an approach to science fiction that is more "Solaris" than "Star Wars." Serious genre fans might get past the flaws in "Ariana," which is based on Nobel Prize-winning Swedish poet Harry Martinson's "Aniara," a cycle of 103 cantos from 1956.

So Bergman had his chance.