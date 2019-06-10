STOCKHOLM — Swedish police say officers have shot and wounded a man who was threatening people at a train station.
Police were quoted Monday by the TT news agency saying that officers had no choice but to shoot him because of his behavior at the central station in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.
He was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Evelina Olsson, a police spokeswoman, said that a bomb squad has been deployed to the station. Further details weren't immediately available.
