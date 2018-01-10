COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish police say they are investigating the deaths of four people in the southern part of the country in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
The bodies of what Swedish news agency TT says are two adults and two children — member of one family — were found near Lund, northeast of Malmo.
A police car was dispatched to the address after one of the victims had failed to come to work Tuesday morning.
Police spokeswoman Ewa-Gun Westford told TT Wednesday the working thesis was that the killer likely was among the victims. No further details were available.
