COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The Swedish military says one of its fast assault crafts crashed into a quay in the Stockholm archipelago during a drill, injuring at least seven people.
Sweden's Armed Forces say two people with suspected head injuries were flown by helicopter to hospitals, but their injuries are not life-threatening. The others were more lightly injured.
In its Tuesday statement, the military said the accident occurred during a landing exercise when the assault craft ran into the quay.
The CB90-class fast assault craft, armed with machine guns and a grenade launcher, can carry 18 people.
