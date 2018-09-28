INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Rosenqvist will move to IndyCar next season as driver for Chip Ganassi Racing alongside five-time champion Scott Dixon.
Rosenqvist won two races and three poles in the FIA Formula E series this past season. The Swede finished sixth in the standings.
He will replace Ed Jones in the Ganassi lineup that features Dixon, who just wrapped his fifth title. Rosenqvist will be sponsored by NTT Data, which renewed its contract with Ganassi for the No. 10 Honda.
Rosenqvist ran a partial Indy Lights season in 2016 and won three of his 10 races. He's competed in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in DTM for Mercedes-Benz, and twice tested a Ganassi car alongside Dixon.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
US beats pesky Nigeria 71-40 in World Cup quarterfinals
With not much going right offensively, U.S. coach Dawn Staley turned to the Seattle Storm trio to help jumpstart the offense.
Vikings
Bills list McCoy as questionable to play against Packers
The Buffalo Bills list LeSean McCoy as questionable for their game at Green Bay on Sunday even though the running back vowed he'll play earlier this week.
Wild
Love without boundaries: USA hockey captain Meghan Duggan marries Canadian rival
The U.S. Olympic Committee tweeted a picture of Meghan Duggan and Gillian Apps, saying "True love overcomes even the largest of rivalries."
Golf
McIlroy and Poulter, a one-two punch for Europe at Ryder Cup
He'd had a rough morning, the only player to start Day 1 of the Ryder Cup without making birdie.
Motorsports
Childress promotes Daniel Hemric to Cup Series
Daniel Hemric was promoted Friday to a full-time NASCAR Cup Series ride next season for Richard Childress Racing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.