INDIANAPOLIS — Felix Rosenqvist will move to IndyCar next season as driver for Chip Ganassi Racing alongside five-time champion Scott Dixon.

Rosenqvist won two races and three poles in the FIA Formula E series this past season. The Swede finished sixth in the standings.

He will replace Ed Jones in the Ganassi lineup that features Dixon, who just wrapped his fifth title. Rosenqvist will be sponsored by NTT Data, which renewed its contract with Ganassi for the No. 10 Honda.

Rosenqvist ran a partial Indy Lights season in 2016 and won three of his 10 races. He's competed in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in DTM for Mercedes-Benz, and twice tested a Ganassi car alongside Dixon.