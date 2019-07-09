COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden's top court has refused to extradite a fugitive to China, saying he risks the death penalty, torture or degrading treatment that would violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that the extradition of Qiao Jianjun "cannot take place."
Qiao, a former head of a grain storage facility in China, is accused of money laundering and embezzling millions of dollars, among other offenses. He was initially detained in Sweden in August 2018 at the request of China. He was released June 19 but detained again five days later at the request of the U.S. and remains detained pending a decision on whether he can be extradited there.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
All-Afghan conference brings country closer to peace
All-Afghan talks that brought together Afghanistan's warring sides ended Tuesday with a statement that appeared to push the country a step closer to peace, by laying down the outlines of a roadmap for the country's future and ending nearly 18 years of war.
World
Germany's BASF warns on profits amid weak auto sector, trade
Shares in Germany-based chemicals maker BASF have dropped after the company issued a profit warning, citing factors that included declining global auto production, weakness in the North American agricultural sector and trade conflicts.
World
Swedish court will not extradite fugitive sought by China
Sweden's top court has refused to extradite a fugitive to China, saying he risks the death penalty, torture or degrading treatment that would violate the European Convention on Human Rights.
World
Flash floods wash away car, driver found dead in Spain
Authorities in northern Spain say firefighters have found the body of a driver whose car was swept away by flash flooding caused by intense and sudden downpours.
World
Turkey seeks 176 officers over links to US-based cleric
Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have issued warrants for the detention of 176 serving military officers over suspected links to the U.S.-based Muslim cleric who is blamed by Ankara for a failed coup attempt in 2016.