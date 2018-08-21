COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A Swedish jet fighter has crashed in southern Sweden, apparently after striking a bird.
Sweden's Armed Forces says Tuesday that the pilot of the Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet ejected safely after the bird strike.
He has been taken to a nearby hospital, likely for checks.
The plane crashed near Karlskrona — 160 kilometers (99 miles) east of Malmo, Sweden's third largest city.
No other details were immediately available.
