STOCKHOLM — A Swedish prosecutor won't appeal a decision not to detain WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is now jailed in Britain and suspected of rape in Sweden.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said Thursday she planned to carry out "certain supplementary questioning," but didn't elaborate.

Earlier this month, a Swedish court ruled that Assange should not be detained, meaning that while a preliminary investigation in Sweden shouldn't be abandoned, he wouldn't be extradited and could be questioned in Britain.

In April, Assange was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.

He is also fighting extradition to the U.S., which accuses him of publishing secret documents.