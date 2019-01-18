COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish lawmakers have approved a center-left minority government led by caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, ending a four-month political deadlock.
The vote in parliament was 153-115 in favor of Lofven, with 77 abstentions.
His own Social Democrats and the Greens backed him and the center-right bloc voted against, while three smaller parties abstained in Friday's ballot.
In Sweden, a prime minister can govern as long as there is no majority against him or her.
Swedish politicians have been trying to form a government without the Sweden Democrats, which has neo-Nazi roots. Parties have refused to cooperate with Sweden's third-largest party, which made great strides in the Sept. 9 national election.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.