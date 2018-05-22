STOCKHOLM — Sweden will distribute a booklet to some 4.8 million households about what to do in the event of a crisis, including war.
The Civil Contingencies Agency says the 20-page brochure "If Crisis or War Comes" is about getting the country "better prepared" when public services have been debilitated by accidents, severe weather, IT attacks or "in the worst-case scenario, war."
The agency said Monday that the pamphlet will be distributed during the May 28-June 3 Emergency Preparedness Week. It is also available for download in Swedish, English and more than a dozen languages.
The booklet includes information about what an emergency box should contain — canned food, pasta and dried food — and is urging people to have cash should money machines not work and emergency telephone numbers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.