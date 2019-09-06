COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Sweden's foreign minister says she is stepping down after nearly five years to have more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said on Friday that she had notified Prime Minister Stefan Lofven "of my wish to leave the government."
Wallstrom became Sweden's top diplomat in October 2014. It's not clear when her resignation takes effect.
The prime minister told Swedish news agency TT that the question of her successor will be addressed when the Swedish Parliament reconvenes Tuesday after a summer break.
Lofven told TT that with Wallstrom as foreign minister "Sweden has received a great deal of respect and appreciation around the world."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Mugabe dies; liberated Zimbabwe, then held it for 37 years
Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe, an ex-guerrilla chief who took power after independence from white minority rule in 1980 and presided over a country whose early promise was eroded by economic turmoil and allegations of human rights violations, has died in Singapore at the age of 95.
World
UN nuclear watchdog has 4 candidates to take top job
Four candidates from three continents hope to succeed the late Yukiya Amano as the director general of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.
World
Sweden's foreign minister, Margot Wallstrom, plans to resign
Sweden's foreign minister says she is stepping down after nearly five years to have more time with her husband, children and grandchildren.
World
A look at the shattered Zimbabwe that Mugabe left as leader
Robert Mugabe took a country shining with the promise of independence and left it economically shattered and in the grip of repression — and yet Zimbabwe continued to crumble so badly after his downfall that some of its people began openly missing his nearly four-decade rule.
World
Norway warns of right-wing terror attack in coming year
Norway's domestic security agency warned Friday about the possibility of a terror attack from right-wing extremists "in the coming year."