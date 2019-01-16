COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A left-wing party in Sweden says it won't oppose caretaking Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in attempting to form a center-left government after a four-month deadlock to form a coalition.
Two center-right parties already have agreed to abstain from voting against Lofven, who then can form a Social Democrat-led minority government, likely with the left-leaning Greens.
Jonas Sjostedt of the small Left Party said Wednesday it will abstain in Friday's vote, saying the alternative would have been a center-right government. The parliamentary speaker is expected to nominate Lofven later in the day.
Attempts to form a government have been done without the Sweden Democrats, which has neo-Nazi roots. Both the center-left and the center-right blocs have refused to cooperate with the party, which made great strides in the Sept. 9 election.
