HELSINKI — Swedish officials have officially confirmed the ruling Social Democratic Party won the most votes in the Sept. 9 general election despite a record low result and the far-right Sweden Democrats getting a big boost amid growing anti-immigration sentiment.
Election officials presented the final tally Sunday that showed Prime Minister Stefan Lofven's Social Democrats getting 28.3 percent, the center-right Moderate Party 19.8 percent and the Sweden Democrats 17.5 percent.
Neither the left-leaning bloc led by the Social Democrats nor the Moderates-led opposition, center-right bloc managed to secure a governing majority in the 349-seat parliament.
The result means Sweden will face weeks of political uncertainty amid expected government formation talks.
Both blocs have refused to cooperate with the Sweden Democrats, a potential kingmaker in Cabinet formation talks. Voter turnout was 87.2 percent.
