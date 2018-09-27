– To some people it is just an innocent joke about a man who can’t keep his eyes on his own girlfriend.

To others, it is a comment on the interchangeability of women.

Sweden’s advertising ombudsman, an industry body, has gone with the latter interpretation of a widely shared meme, known as the “distracted boyfriend.”

In a decision published this week, the organization found that Bahnhof, an internet service provider, had broken its rules against gender discrimination by using the image of a man turning to ogle a passing woman as his girlfriend stares in disbelief.

The image had been widely shared by the time Bahnhof used it in a Facebook post. In 2017, it prompted one Twitter user to write up the back story of the three characters, and turned the models into celebrities of sorts.

Bahnhof’s post, intended to promote job opportunities at the company, labeled the man as “you.” The woman who has stolen his attention represented opportunities at Bahnhof, while the girlfriend he is ignoring is labeled “your current workplace.”

The decision from the Reklamombudsmannen, or Swedish Advertising Ombudsman, said that using a woman, depicted as a sex object, to represent job vacancies, while showing the man as an individual, was discriminatory. It also said the posts perpetuated a stereotype that women are interchangeable, like workplaces.